Hero Xtreme 250R On Road Price in Sirohi

Hero Xtreme 250R Front Right View
1/15
Hero Xtreme 250R Right View
2/15
Hero Xtreme 250R Brand Name View
3/15
Hero Xtreme 250R Disc View
4/15
Hero Xtreme 250R Engine View
5/15
Hero Xtreme 250R Front Disc View
6/15
1.8 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Sirohi
Xtreme 250R Price in Sirohi

Hero Xtreme 250R on road price in Sirohi starts from Rs. 2.06 Lakhs. Visit your nearest

VariantsOn-Road Price
Hero Xtreme 250R STD₹ 2.06 Lakhs
Hero Xtreme 250R Variant Wise Price List in Sirohi

Fuel Type:
All
Transmission:
All

STD

₹2.06 Lakhs*On-Road Price
250 cc
Ex-Showroom-Price
1,79,900
RTO
14,392
Insurance
11,715
On-Road Price in Delhi
(Price not available in Sirohi)
2,06,007
EMI@4,428/mo
Hero Xtreme 250R News

The Hero Xtreme 250R will be powered by an all-new 250 cc DOHC liquid-cooled, single-cylinder engine. It features USD front forks and a six-step adjustable rear monoshock.
Hero Xtreme 250R bookings start in February 2025, deliveries in March: What you need to know
21 Jan 2025
The all-new Xtreme 250R is priced at an ex-showroom starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.80 lakh and is pitted against the newly-updated Gixxer 250.
All-new Hero Xtreme 250R vs 2025 Suzuki Gixxer 250: Price, specs and features compared
21 Jan 2025
The new Hero Xtreme has been launched at the Bharat Mobility Expo 2025 featuring a sharp design.
Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025: Hero Xtreme 250R streetfighter launched at 1.8 lakh at Auto Expo 2025
17 Jan 2025
The 2025 Hero Xtreme 250R was unveiled at EICMA 2024 as the near-production version of the Xtunt 2.5R concept showcased in 2023.
Hero Xtreme 250R to debut at Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025: Here’s what you need to know
8 Jan 2025
Some of the key motorcycles and electric bikes showcased at the EICMA 2024 are all set to launch in the Indian market soon.
Hero Xtreme 250R to Royal Enfield Flying Flea C6: Top 10 India-bound motorcycles showcased at EICMA 2024
7 Nov 2024
Hero Videos

Hero MotoCorp launched the Mavrick 440 motorcycle in India at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.99 lakh. The price of the top variant goes up to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2.24 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).
Hero Mavrick 440 review: Hero’s own Top Gun?
20 Feb 2024
Launched at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>95,000 (ex-showroom, Delhi). the new Hero Xtreme 125R motorcycle will compete in the premium end of the 125 cc commuter space, most notably with the TVS Raider 125.
Hero Xtreme 125R launched as TVS Raider rival: First look
24 Jan 2024
Bookings for the Hero Mavrick 440 roadster will start from next month. It will take on Royal Enfield's Classic 350 as one of its rivals.
Hero Mavrick 440 roadster: First look
23 Jan 2024
Hero MotoCorp has launched the Xoom 110cc scooter at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>68,599 (ex-showroom). It rivals the likes of Honda Activa and Dio scooters.
Can Hero Xoom help in resurgence of the 110cc segment?
8 Feb 2023
Hero MotoCorp has launched its new 110cc flagship scooter Xoom in India at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>68,599 (ex-showroom). Aimed to take on the likes of Honda Active and Dio, the Xoom appears sporty as well as competitively priced.
Hero Xoom First Ride Review: Sporty performance with competitive pricing
2 Feb 2023
Hero Xtreme 250R FAQs

The on-road price of Hero Xtreme 250R STD in Sirohi is Rs. 2.06 Lakhs, inclusive of ex-showroom price, RTO charges, insurance, and fastag charges.
The RTO charges for Hero Xtreme 250R STD in Sirohi amount to Rs. 14,392, ensuring compliance with regional transport regulations.
With an 8% rate of interest and a 5-year loan tenure, the EMI for Hero Xtreme 250R in Sirohi is Rs. 4,177.
The insurance charges for Hero Xtreme 250R STD in Sirohi are Rs. 11,715, covering essential aspects to ensure a secure driving experience.

