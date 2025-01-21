What is the on-road price of Hero Xtreme 250R in Mirzapur? The on-road price of Hero Xtreme 250R STD in Mirzapur is Rs. 2.06 Lakhs, inclusive of ex-showroom price, RTO charges, insurance, and fastag charges.

What will be the RTO charges for Hero Xtreme 250R in Mirzapur? The RTO charges for Hero Xtreme 250R STD in Mirzapur amount to Rs. 14,392, ensuring compliance with regional transport regulations.

What is the EMI for Hero Xtreme 250R in Mirzapur? With an 8% rate of interest and a 5-year loan tenure, the EMI for Hero Xtreme 250R in Mirzapur is Rs. 4,177.