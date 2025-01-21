Hero Xtreme 250R on road price in Kanpur starts from Rs. 2.06 Lakhs.
Visit your nearest
Hero Xtreme 250R dealers and showrooms in Kanpur for best offers.
Hero Xtreme 250R on road price breakup in Kanpur includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants.
When considering prices, the Hero Xtreme 250R is mainly compared to Suzuki Gixxer SF 250 which starts at Rs. 2.07 Lakhs in Kanpur, Honda NX200 which starts at Rs. 1.68 Lakhs in Kanpur and Hero Karizma XMR 250 starting at Rs. 2 Lakhs in Kanpur.
Variants On-Road Price Hero Xtreme 250R STD ₹ 2.06 Lakhs
