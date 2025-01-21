What is the on-road price of Hero Xtreme 250R in Jaunpur? The on-road price of Hero Xtreme 250R STD in Jaunpur is Rs. 2.06 Lakhs, inclusive of ex-showroom price, RTO charges, insurance, and fastag charges.

What will be the RTO charges for Hero Xtreme 250R in Jaunpur? The RTO charges for Hero Xtreme 250R STD in Jaunpur amount to Rs. 14,392, ensuring compliance with regional transport regulations.

What is the EMI for Hero Xtreme 250R in Jaunpur? With an 8% rate of interest and a 5-year loan tenure, the EMI for Hero Xtreme 250R in Jaunpur is Rs. 4,177.