What is the on-road price of Hero Xtreme 250R in Jabalpur? The on-road price of Hero Xtreme 250R STD in Jabalpur is Rs. 2.06 Lakhs, inclusive of ex-showroom price, RTO charges, insurance, and fastag charges.

What will be the RTO charges for Hero Xtreme 250R in Jabalpur? The RTO charges for Hero Xtreme 250R STD in Jabalpur amount to Rs. 14,392, ensuring compliance with regional transport regulations.

What is the EMI for Hero Xtreme 250R in Jabalpur? With an 8% rate of interest and a 5-year loan tenure, the EMI for Hero Xtreme 250R in Jabalpur is Rs. 4,177.