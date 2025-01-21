Hero Xtreme 250R on road price in Hubli starts from Rs. 2.06 Lakhs.
Visit your nearest
Hero Xtreme 250R on road price in Hubli starts from Rs. 2.06 Lakhs.
Visit your nearest
Hero Xtreme 250R dealers and showrooms in Hubli for best offers.
Hero Xtreme 250R on road price breakup in Hubli includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants.
When considering prices, the Hero Xtreme 250R is mainly compared to Suzuki Gixxer SF 250 which starts at Rs. 2.07 Lakhs in Hubli, Honda NX200 which starts at Rs. 1.68 Lakhs in Hubli and Hero Karizma XMR 250 starting at Rs. 2 Lakhs in Hubli.
Variants On-Road Price Hero Xtreme 250R STD ₹ 2.06 Lakhs
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price