What is the on-road price of Hero Xtreme 250R in Gohana? The on-road price of Hero Xtreme 250R STD in Gohana is Rs. 2.06 Lakhs, inclusive of ex-showroom price, RTO charges, insurance, and fastag charges.

What will be the RTO charges for Hero Xtreme 250R in Gohana? The RTO charges for Hero Xtreme 250R STD in Gohana amount to Rs. 14,392, ensuring compliance with regional transport regulations.

What is the EMI for Hero Xtreme 250R in Gohana? With an 8% rate of interest and a 5-year loan tenure, the EMI for Hero Xtreme 250R in Gohana is Rs. 4,177.