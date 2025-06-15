hamburger icon
Hero Xtreme 250R On Road Price in Bihar Sharif

Hero Xtreme 250R Front Right View
1.8 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Bihar Sharif
Xtreme 250R Price in

Bihar Sharif

Hero Xtreme 250R on road price in Bihar Sharif starts from Rs. 2.06 Lakhs. Visit your nearest

Hero Xtreme 250R Variant Wise Price List in

Bihar Sharif
Fuel Type:
All
Transmission:
All

Xtreme 250R STD

₹2.06 Lakhs*On-Road Price
250 cc
Ex-Showroom-Price
1,79,900
RTO
14,392
Insurance
11,715
On-Road Price in Delhi
(Price not available in Bihar Sharif)
2,06,007
EMI@4,428/mo
Hero Xtreme 250R FAQs

The on-road price of Hero Xtreme 250R STD in Bihar Sharif is Rs. 2.06 Lakhs, inclusive of ex-showroom price, RTO charges, insurance, and fastag charges.
The RTO charges for Hero Xtreme 250R STD in Bihar Sharif amount to Rs. 14,392, ensuring compliance with regional transport regulations.
With an 8% rate of interest and a 5-year loan tenure, the EMI for Hero Xtreme 250R in Bihar Sharif is Rs. 4,177.
The insurance charges for Hero Xtreme 250R STD in Bihar Sharif are Rs. 11,715, covering essential aspects to ensure a secure driving experience.

