What is the on-road price of Hero Xtreme 250R in Bahraich? The on-road price of Hero Xtreme 250R STD in Bahraich is Rs. 2.06 Lakhs, inclusive of ex-showroom price, RTO charges, insurance, and fastag charges.

What will be the RTO charges for Hero Xtreme 250R in Bahraich? The RTO charges for Hero Xtreme 250R STD in Bahraich amount to Rs. 14,392, ensuring compliance with regional transport regulations.

What is the EMI for Hero Xtreme 250R in Bahraich? With an 8% rate of interest and a 5-year loan tenure, the EMI for Hero Xtreme 250R in Bahraich is Rs. 4,177.