What is the on-road price of Hero Xtreme 250R in Anantapur? The on-road price of Hero Xtreme 250R STD in Anantapur is Rs. 2.06 Lakhs, inclusive of ex-showroom price, RTO charges, insurance, and fastag charges.

What will be the RTO charges for Hero Xtreme 250R in Anantapur? The RTO charges for Hero Xtreme 250R STD in Anantapur amount to Rs. 14,392, ensuring compliance with regional transport regulations.

What is the EMI for Hero Xtreme 250R in Anantapur? With an 8% rate of interest and a 5-year loan tenure, the EMI for Hero Xtreme 250R in Anantapur is Rs. 4,177.