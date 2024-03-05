Hero Xtreme 200S 4V on road price in Vasai starts from Rs. 1.64 Lakhs. Visit your nearest Hero Xtreme 200S 4V on road price in Vasai starts from Rs. 1.64 Lakhs. Visit your nearest Hero Xtreme 200S 4V dealers and showrooms in Vasai for best offers. Hero Xtreme 200S 4V on road price breakup in Vasai includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants. When considering prices, the Hero Xtreme 200S 4V is mainly compared to TVS Apache RTR 160 which starts at Rs. 1.19 Lakhs in Vasai, Bajaj Pulsar NS200 which starts at Rs. 1.57 Lakhs in Vasai and Aftek Motors Aftek Zontes starting at Rs. 1.2 Lakhs in Vasai. Variants On-Road Price Hero Xtreme 200S 4V STD ₹ 1.64 Lakhs