Hero Xtreme 200S 4V on road price in Trivandrum starts from Rs. 1.64 Lakhs. Visit your nearest Hero Xtreme 200S 4V on road price in Trivandrum starts from Rs. 1.64 Lakhs. Visit your nearest Hero Xtreme 200S 4V dealers and showrooms in Trivandrum for best offers. Hero Xtreme 200S 4V on road price breakup in Trivandrum includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants. When considering prices, the Hero Xtreme 200S 4V is mainly compared to TVS Apache RTR 160 which starts at Rs. 1.19 Lakhs in Trivandrum, Bajaj Pulsar NS200 which starts at Rs. 1.57 Lakhs in Trivandrum and Aftek Motors Aftek Zontes starting at Rs. 1.2 Lakhs in Trivandrum. Variants On-Road Price Hero Xtreme 200S 4V STD ₹ 1.64 Lakhs