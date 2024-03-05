HT Auto
Hero Xtreme 200S 4V On Road Price in Sivasagar

Hero Xtreme 200S 4V On Road Price in Sivasagar

Hero Xtreme 200S 4V Front Side View
Hero Xtreme 200S 4V Front Left View
Hero Xtreme 200S 4V Front View
Hero Xtreme 200S 4V Left View
Hero Xtreme 200S 4V Rear Left View
Hero Xtreme 200S 4V Rear View
1.41 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Sivasagar
Xtreme 200S 4V Price in Sivasagar

Hero Xtreme 200S 4V on road price in Sivasagar starts from Rs. 1.64 Lakhs.

VariantsOn-Road Price
Hero Xtreme 200S 4V STD₹ 1.64 Lakhs
...Read More

Hero Xtreme 200S 4V Variant Wise Price List in Sivasagar

Fuel Type:
Transmission:
STD
₹1.64 Lakhs*On-Road Price
199.6
Ex-Showroom-Price
1,41,250
RTO
11,300
Insurance
11,065
On-Road Price in Delhi
(Price not available in Sivasagar)
1,63,615
EMI@3,517/mo
Check Latest Offers
Check Latest Offers
Check Latest Offers
Check Latest Offers
Check Latest Offers
Hero Xtreme 200S 4V News

Bajaj Auto launched the updated Pulsar NS200 in India just a few days ago, which comes with revising its competition with rivals like TVS Apache RTR 200 4V and Hero Xtreme 200S 4V.
Bajaj Pulsar NS200 vs Hero Xtreme 200S 4V: Which one to choose
5 Mar 2024
Hero Xtreme 200S 4V finished in Panther Black Metallic colour scheme.
Hero Xtreme 200S 4V launched: 5 things to know
19 Jul 2023
The 2023 Hero Xtreme 200S 4V packs more power, new colours and more features along with a small price hike
Hero Xtreme 200S 4V launched in India with more power, priced at 1.41 lakh
18 Jul 2023
Hero MotoCorp has started deliveries of the Mavrick 440 in the indian market.
Hero Mavrick Scrambler 440 trademarked. What it could be?
19 Apr 2024
Customer deliveries commenced across India. Dr. Pawan Munjal, Executive Chairman, Hero MotoCorp handed over the bikes to a few customers at Gurugram.
Hero Mavrick 440 deliveries commence in India
16 Apr 2024
 Hero Xtreme 200S 4V News

Hero Videos

Hero MotoCorp launched the Mavrick 440 motorcycle in India at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.99 lakh. The price of the top variant goes up to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2.24 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).
Hero Mavrick 440 review: Hero’s own Top Gun?
20 Feb 2024
Launched at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>95,000 (ex-showroom, Delhi). the new Hero Xtreme 125R motorcycle will compete in the premium end of the 125 cc commuter space, most notably with the TVS Raider 125.
Hero Xtreme 125R launched as TVS Raider rival: First look
24 Jan 2024
Bookings for the Hero Mavrick 440 roadster will start from next month. It will take on Royal Enfield's Classic 350 as one of its rivals.
Hero Mavrick 440 roadster: First look
23 Jan 2024
Hero MotoCorp has launched the Xoom 110cc scooter at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>68,599 (ex-showroom). It rivals the likes of Honda Activa and Dio scooters.
Can Hero Xoom help in resurgence of the 110cc segment?
8 Feb 2023
Hero MotoCorp has launched its new 110cc flagship scooter Xoom in India at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>68,599 (ex-showroom). Aimed to take on the likes of Honda Active and Dio, the Xoom appears sporty as well as competitively priced.
Hero Xoom First Ride Review: Sporty performance with competitive pricing
2 Feb 2023
