Hero Xtreme 200S 4V on road price in Samastipur starts from Rs. 1.64 Lakhs.
Visit your nearest
Hero Xtreme 200S 4V on road price in Samastipur starts from Rs. 1.64 Lakhs.
Visit your nearest
Hero Xtreme 200S 4V dealers and showrooms in Samastipur for best offers.
Hero Xtreme 200S 4V on road price breakup in Samastipur includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants.
When considering prices, the Hero Xtreme 200S 4V is mainly compared to TVS Apache RTR 160 which starts at Rs. 1.19 Lakhs in Samastipur, Bajaj Pulsar NS200 which starts at Rs. 1.57 Lakhs in Samastipur and Aftek Motors Aftek Zontes starting at Rs. 1.2 Lakhs in Samastipur.
Variants On-Road Price Hero Xtreme 200S 4V STD ₹ 1.64 Lakhs
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price