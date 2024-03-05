Hero Xtreme 200S 4V on road price in Mohali starts from Rs. 1.64 Lakhs.
Visit your nearest
Hero Xtreme 200S 4V on road price in Mohali starts from Rs. 1.64 Lakhs.
Visit your nearest
Hero Xtreme 200S 4V dealers and showrooms in Mohali for best offers.
Hero Xtreme 200S 4V on road price breakup in Mohali includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants.
When considering prices, the Hero Xtreme 200S 4V is mainly compared to TVS Apache RTR 160 which starts at Rs. 1.19 Lakhs in Mohali, Bajaj Pulsar NS200 which starts at Rs. 1.57 Lakhs in Mohali and Aftek Motors Aftek Zontes starting at Rs. 1.2 Lakhs in Mohali.
Variants On-Road Price Hero Xtreme 200S 4V STD ₹ 1.64 Lakhs
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price