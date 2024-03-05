Hero Xtreme 200S 4V on road price in Beawar starts from Rs. 1.64 Lakhs. Visit your nearest Hero Xtreme 200S 4V on road price in Beawar starts from Rs. 1.64 Lakhs. Visit your nearest Hero Xtreme 200S 4V dealers and showrooms in Beawar for best offers. Hero Xtreme 200S 4V on road price breakup in Beawar includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants. When considering prices, the Hero Xtreme 200S 4V is mainly compared to TVS Apache RTR 160 which starts at Rs. 1.19 Lakhs in Beawar, Bajaj Pulsar NS200 which starts at Rs. 1.57 Lakhs in Beawar and Aftek Motors Aftek Zontes starting at Rs. 1.2 Lakhs in Beawar. Variants On-Road Price Hero Xtreme 200S 4V STD ₹ 1.64 Lakhs