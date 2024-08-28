HT Auto

Hero Xtreme 160R 4V Premium

4 out of 5
Hero Xtreme 160R 4V Front Left View
1/21
Hero Xtreme 160R 4V Front Right View
2/21
Hero Xtreme 160R 4V Front View
3/21
Hero Xtreme 160R 4V Left View
4/21
Hero Xtreme 160R 4V Rear Left View
5/21
Hero Xtreme 160R 4V Rear Right View
6/21
4 out of 5
1.61 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
Hero Xtreme 160R 4V Key Specs
Engine163.2 cc
Power16.9 PS @ 8500 rpm
Max Speed115 kmph
View all Xtreme 160R 4V specs and features

Xtreme 160R 4V Premium Latest Updates

Xtreme 160R 4V falls under Sports Bikes category and has 1 variant. The price of Xtreme 160R 4V Premium (base model) in Delhi is Rs. 1.61 Lakhs. The fuel capacity

  • Fuel Capacity: 12 L
  • Length: 2029 mm
  • Max Power: 16.9 PS @ 8500 rpm
  • Engine Type: 4 Stroke, Air-Oil Cooled, 4 Valve
    • ...Read More

    Hero Xtreme 160R 4V Premium Price

    Premium
    ₹1.61 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    163.2 cc
    Ex-Showroom-Price
    1,38,500
    RTO
    11,080
    Insurance
    11,019
    On-Road Price in Delhi
    1,60,599
    EMI@3,452/mo
    Hero Xtreme 160R 4V Premium Specifications and Features

    SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
    Fuel Capacity
    12 L
    Length
    2029 mm
    Ground Clearance
    165 mm
    Wheelbase
    1333 mm
    Height
    1052 mm
    Kerb Weight
    146 kg
    Saddle Height
    795 mm
    Width
    793 mm
    ABS
    Dual Channel
    Wheel Size
    Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
    Tyre Size
    Front :-100/80-17 Rear :- 130/70 R 17
    Front Brake
    Disc
    Wheels Type
    Alloy
    Rear Brake
    Disc
    Tyre Type
    Tubeless
    Max Speed
    115 kmph
    Max Power
    16.9 PS @ 8500 rpm
    Stroke
    47 mm
    Max Torque
    14.6 Nm @6500 rpm
    Transmission
    Manual
    Drive Type
    Chain Drive
    Displacement
    163.2 cc
    Fuel Type
    Petrol
    Engine Type
    4 Stroke, Air-Oil Cooled, 4 Valve
    Cooling System
    Air & Oil Cooled
    Clutch
    Multiplate Wet
    No Of Cylinders
    1
    Starting
    Self Start Only
    Valve Per Cylinder
    4
    Gear Box
    5 Speed Constant Mesh
    Fuel Supply
    Fuel Injection
    Bore
    66.5 mm
    Emission Type
    bs6
    Chassis
    Tubular Underbone Diamond Type
    Body Graphics
    Yes
    Front Suspension
    KYB USD Forks, 37mm Dia
    Rear Suspension
    7 Step Adjustable Monoshock
    Riding Modes
    Yes
    Speedometer
    Digital
    Call/SMS Alerts
    Yes
    Odometer
    Digital
    Fuel Gauge
    Digital
    Clock
    Digital
    Instrument Console
    Digital
    Mobile Application
    Yes
    Tachometer
    Digital
    Tripmeter
    Digital
    Seat Type
    Split
    Additional Features
    Panic Brake Alert
    Pass Switch
    Yes
    USB Charging Port
    Yes
    Display
    Yes
    Battery Capacity
    12V / 6AH
    Tail Light
    LED
    Turn Signal Lamp
    LED
    Low Fuel Indicator
    Yes
    Headlight
    LED
    Hero Xtreme 160R 4V Premium EMI
    EMI3,107 / mo
    for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
    Loan Amount
    10,000
    1,44,539
    Interest Rate
    4 %
    18 %
    Loan Tenure
    3 Year
    7 Year
    Loan Amount
    1,44,539
    Interest Amount
    41,863
    Payable Amount
    1,86,402

