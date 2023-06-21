Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.
Hero Xtreme 160R 4V on road price in Gulbarga starts from Rs. 1.62 Lakhs.
The on road price for Hero Xtreme 160R 4V top variant goes up to Rs. 1.89 Lakhs in Gulbarga.
The lowest price model is Hero Xtreme 160R 4V STD and the most priced model is Hero Xtreme 160R 4V Pro.
Hero Xtreme 160R 4V dealers and showrooms in Gulbarga for best offers.
Hero Xtreme 160R 4V on road price breakup in Gulbarga includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants.
When considering prices, the Hero Xtreme 160R 4V is mainly compared to Revolt Motors RV400 BRZ which starts at Rs. 1.38 Lakhs in Gulbarga, TVS Apache RTR 160 which starts at Rs. 1.19 Lakhs in Gulbarga and Aftek Motors Aftek Zontes starting at Rs. 1.2 Lakhs in Gulbarga.
Variants On-Road Price Hero Xtreme 160R 4V STD ₹ 1.62 Lakhs Hero Xtreme 160R 4V Connected ₹ 1.69 Lakhs Hero Xtreme 160R 4V Pro ₹ 1.89 Lakhs
