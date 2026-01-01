hamburger icon
Hero Xtreme 160R 4V Front Left View
1/21
Hero Xtreme 160R 4V Front Right View
2/21
Hero Xtreme 160R 4V Front View
3/21
Hero Xtreme 160R 4V Left View
4/21
Hero Xtreme 160R 4V Rear Left View
5/21
Hero Xtreme 160R 4V Rear Right View
6/21

Hero Xtreme 160R 4V Combat Edition

4 out of 5
1.56 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
Hero Xtreme 160R 4V Key Specs
Engine163.2 cc
Xtreme 160R 4V Combat Edition

Xtreme 160R 4V Combat Edition Prices

The Xtreme 160R 4V Combat Edition, is listed at ₹1.56 Lakhs (ex-showroom).

Xtreme 160R 4V Combat Edition Mileage

All variants of the Xtreme 160R 4V offer competitive fuel economy. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.

Xtreme 160R 4V Combat Edition Colours

The Xtreme 160R 4V Combat Edition is available in 3 colour options: Stealth Black, Neon Shooting Star, Kevlar Brown.

Xtreme 160R 4V Combat Edition Engine and Transmission

The Xtreme 160R 4V Combat Edition is powered by a 163.2 cc engine.

Xtreme 160R 4V Combat Edition vs similarly priced variants of competitors

In the Xtreme 160R 4V's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Bajaj Pulsar N160 priced between ₹1.13 Lakhs - 1.26 Lakhs or the Bajaj Pulsar NS160 priced ₹1.2 Lakhs.

Xtreme 160R 4V Combat Edition Specs & Features

The Xtreme 160R 4V Combat Edition has Riding Modes, Low Fuel Indicator, Call/SMS Alerts, Clock, Bluetooth Connectivity, Pass Switch, Passenger Footrest, USB Charging Port and Display.

Hero Xtreme 160R 4V Combat Edition Price

Xtreme 160R 4V Combat Edition

₹1.56 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
1,34,100
RTO
10,728
Insurance
10,945
On-Road Price in Delhi
1,55,773
EMI@3,348/mo
Hero Xtreme 160R 4V Combat Edition Specifications and Features

SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES

Dimensions and Capacity

Fuel Capacity
12 L
Length
2029 mm
Ground Clearance
165 mm
Wheelbase
1333 mm
Height
1052 mm
Kerb Weight
146 kg
Saddle Height
795 mm
Width
793 mm

Tyres and Brakes

Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
ABS
Dual Channel
Front Brake Diameter
276 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-100/80-17 Rear :- 130/70-17
Rear Brake Diameter
220 mm
Wheels Type
Alloy
Rear Brake
Disc

Engine and Transmission

Max Power
16.9 PS @ 8500 rpm
Stroke
47.0 mm
Max Torque
14.6 Nm @ 6500 rpm
Transmission
Manual
Drive Type
Chain Drive
Displacement
163.2 cc
Fuel Type
Petrol
Engine Type
4 Stroke, Air-Oil Cooled, 4 Valve
Cooling System
Air & Oil Cooled
Clutch
Multiplate Wet
No Of Cylinders
1
Starting
Self Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
4
Gear Box
5 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6-2.0
Bore
66.5 mm

Chassis and Suspension

Rear Suspension
7 Step Adjustable Monoshock
Front Suspension
KYB USD Forks, 37 mm Dia

Features and Safety

Riding Modes
Yes
Speedometer
Digital
Call/SMS Alerts
Yes
Odometer
Digital
Clock
Yes
Instrument Console
Digital
Bluetooth Connectivity
Yes
Tachometer
Digital
Tripmeter
Digital
Seat Type
Single
Console
Digital
Additional Features
Panic Brake Alert
Pass Switch
Yes
Passenger Footrest
Yes
USB Charging Port
Yes
Display
Yes

Electricals

Battery Capacity
12V / 6 Ah
Tail Light
LED
Turn Signal Lamp
LED
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes
Headlight
LED
Hero Xtreme 160R 4V Combat Edition EMI
EMI3,013 / mo
for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
Loan Amount
10,000
1,40,195
Interest Rate
4 %
18 %
Loan Tenure
3 Year
7 Year
Loan Amount
1,40,195
Interest Amount
40,605
Payable Amount
1,80,800

Hero Xtreme 160R 4V other Variants

Xtreme 160R 4V STD

₹1.52 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
1,29,615
RTO
10,669
Insurance
11,970
On-Road Price in Delhi
1,52,254
EMI@3,273/mo
55 offers Available
Hero Xtreme 160R 4V Alternatives

Bajaj Pulsar N160

Bajaj Pulsar N160

1.13 - 1.26 LakhsEx-Showroom
Xtreme 160R 4VvsPulsar N160
Bajaj Pulsar NS160

Bajaj Pulsar NS160

1.2 LakhsEx-Showroom
Xtreme 160R 4VvsPulsar NS160
Suzuki Gixxer SF

Suzuki Gixxer SF

1.35 - 1.36 LakhsEx-Showroom
Xtreme 160R 4VvsGixxer SF
Bajaj Pulsar NS200

Bajaj Pulsar NS200

1.32 LakhsEx-Showroom
Xtreme 160R 4VvsPulsar NS200
Bajaj Pulsar 220 F

Bajaj Pulsar 220 F

1.27 LakhsEx-Showroom
Xtreme 160R 4VvsPulsar 220 F
Yamaha FZ-X

Yamaha FZ-X

1.2 - 1.3 LakhsEx-Showroom
Xtreme 160R 4VvsFZ-X

