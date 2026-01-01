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Xtreme 160R 4VPriceMileageSpecifications
Hero Xtreme 160R 4V Front Right View
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Hero Xtreme 160R 4V Carbon

4 out of 5
Review & Win ₹2000 VoucherReview & Win ₹2000 Voucher
1.64 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
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Hero Xtreme 160R 4V Key Specs
Engine163.24 cc
View all Xtreme 160R 4V specs and features

Xtreme 160R 4V Carbon

Xtreme 160R 4V Carbon Prices

The Xtreme 160R 4V Carbon, is listed at ₹1.64 Lakhs (ex-showroom).

Xtreme 160R 4V Carbon Mileage

All variants of the Xtreme 160R 4V offer competitive fuel economy. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.

Xtreme 160R 4V Carbon Engine and Transmission

The Xtreme 160R 4V Carbon is powered by a 163.24 cc engine.

Xtreme 160R 4V Carbon vs similarly priced variants of competitors

In the Xtreme 160R 4V's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Bajaj Pulsar N160 priced between ₹1.2 Lakhs - 1.43 Lakhs or the Bajaj Pulsar NS160 priced between ₹1.26 Lakhs - 1.35 Lakhs.

Xtreme 160R 4V Carbon Specs & Features

The Xtreme 160R 4V Carbon has Low Fuel Indicator, Pass Beam Switch, Malfunction Indicator, Call/SMS Alerts, Clock, Bluetooth Connectivity, Pillion Seat, Pillion Grab Rail, Kill Switch and Daytime Running Lamps.

Hero Xtreme 160R 4V Carbon Price

Xtreme 160R 4V Carbon

₹1.64 Lakhs*On-Road Price
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Ex-Showroom-Price
1,41,000
RTO
12,350
Insurance
11,061
On-Road Price in Delhi
1,64,411
EMI@3,534/mo
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Hero Xtreme 160R 4V Carbon Specifications and Features

SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES

Dimensions and Capacity

Fuel Capacity
12 L
Length
2029 mm
Ground Clearance
165 mm
Wheelbase
1329 mm
Kerb Weight
149 kg
Height
1058 mm
Width
813 mm

Tyres and Brakes

Front Caliper
2 Piston
Wheel Size
Front :-17 Inch,Rear :-17 Inch
ABS
Dual Channel
Tyre Size
Front :-100/80-17 Rear :- 130/70-17
Rear Caliper
1 Piston
Front Brake
Disc
Wheels Type
Alloy
Tyre Type
Tubeless
Rear Brake
Disc

Mileage and Performance

Max Speed
115 kmph

Engine and Transmission

Max Power
16.9 PS @ 8500 rpm
Stroke
47 mm
Max Torque
14.6 Nm @ 6500 rpm
Transmission
Manual
Drive Type
Chain Drive
Displacement
163.24 cc
Fuel Type
Petrol
Engine Type
4 Valve Oil Cooled
Cooling System
Air & Oil Cooled
Clutch
Multiplate Wet
No Of Cylinders
1
Starting
Self Start Only
Gear Shift Pattern
1 Down 4 Up
Valve Per Cylinder
4
Gear Box
5 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection
Bore
66.5 mm

Chassis and Suspension

Rear Suspension
Hydraulic Monoshock
Front Suspension
37 mm Dia. USD Telescopic Hydraulic

Electricals, Motor & Battery

Battery Capacity
12V / 6AH
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes
Headlight
LED

Features and Safety

Riding Modes
Yes
Pass Beam Switch
Yes
Speedometer
Digital
Malfunction Indicator
Yes
Call/SMS Alerts
Yes
Odometer
Digital
Fuel Gauge
Digital
Clock
Yes
Bluetooth Connectivity
Yes
Pillion Seat
Yes
Tachometer
Digital
Pillion Grab Rail
Yes
Kill Switch
Yes
Tripmeter
Digital
Daytime Running Lamps
Yes
Rear Footpegs
Yes
Seat Type
Single
Gear Position Indicator
Yes
USB Charging Port
Yes
Hero Xtreme 160R 4V Carbon EMI
EMI3,180 / mo
for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
Loan Amount
10,000
1,47,969
Interest Rate
4 %
18 %
Loan Tenure
3 Year
7 Year
Loan Amount
1,47,969
Interest Amount
42,857
Payable Amount
1,90,826

Hero Xtreme 160R 4V other Variants

Xtreme 160R 4V STD

₹1.49 Lakhs*On-Road Price
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Ex-Showroom-Price
1,27,000
RTO
11,230
Insurance
10,826
On-Road Price in Delhi
1,49,056
EMI@3,204/mo
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Close

Xtreme 160R 4V Pro

₹1.60 Lakhs*On-Road Price
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Ex-Showroom-Price
1,37,000
RTO
12,030
Insurance
10,994
On-Road Price in Delhi
1,60,024
EMI@3,440/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Xtreme 160R 4V Combat Edition

₹ 1.38 Lakhs*Expected Price

Hero Xtreme 160R 4V Alternatives

Bajaj Pulsar N160

Bajaj Pulsar N160

1.2 - 1.43 Lakhs
+6
Xtreme 160R 4VvsPulsar N160
Bajaj Pulsar NS160

Bajaj Pulsar NS160

1.26 - 1.35 Lakhs
Xtreme 160R 4VvsPulsar NS160
Yamaha R15S

Yamaha R15S

1.54 Lakhs
Xtreme 160R 4VvsR15S
Yamaha FZS FI V4

Yamaha FZS FI V4

1.2 Lakhs Onwards
+1
Xtreme 160R 4VvsFZS FI V4
Yamaha FZ-RAVE

Yamaha FZ-RAVE

1.2 Lakhs
Xtreme 160R 4VvsFZ-RAVE
Yamaha FZ Blue Flex

Yamaha FZ Blue Flex

1.24 Lakhs
Xtreme 160R 4VvsFZ Blue Flex

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