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Xtreme 125RPriceMileageSpecifications
Hero Xtreme 125R Front Left Side View
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Hero Xtreme 125R Front Right View
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Hero Xtreme 125R Right View
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Hero Xtreme 125R Fuel Tank View
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Hero Xtreme 125R Engine View
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Hero Xtreme 125R Headlight View
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Hero Xtreme 125R Stealth Edition

Review & Win ₹2000 VoucherReview & Win ₹2000 Voucher
1.34 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
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Hero Xtreme 125R Key Specs
Engine124.7 cc
View all  Xtreme 125R specs and features

Xtreme 125R Stealth Edition

Xtreme 125R Stealth Edition Prices

The Xtreme 125R Stealth Edition, is listed at ₹1.34 Lakhs (ex-showroom).

Xtreme 125R Stealth Edition Mileage

All variants of the Xtreme 125R offer competitive fuel economy. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.

Xtreme 125R Stealth Edition Colours

The Xtreme 125R Stealth Edition is available in 3 colour options: Stallion Black, Firestorm Red, Cobalt Blue.

Xtreme 125R Stealth Edition Engine and Transmission

The Xtreme 125R Stealth Edition is powered by a 124.7 cc engine.

Xtreme 125R Stealth Edition vs similarly priced variants of competitors

In the Xtreme 125R's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Bajaj Pulsar N125 priced between ₹94.71 Thousands - 98.71 Thousands or the Bajaj Pulsar NS 125 priced between ₹99.62 Thousands - 1.06 Lakhs.

Xtreme 125R Stealth Edition Specs & Features

The Xtreme 125R Stealth Edition has Low Fuel Indicator, Music Control, Pass Beam Switch, Malfunction Indicator, Call/SMS Alerts, Service Due Indicator, Pillion Seat, Idle Stop/Start, Pillion Grab Rail and Kill Switch.

Hero Xtreme 125R Stealth Edition Price

Xtreme 125R Stealth Edition

₹1.34 Lakhs*On-Road Price
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Ex-Showroom-Price
1,16,250
RTO
10,370
Insurance
7,020
On-Road Price in Delhi
1,33,640
EMI@2,872/mo
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Hero Xtreme 125R Stealth Edition Specifications and Features

SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES

Dimensions and Capacity

Fuel Capacity
10 L
Ground Clearance
180 mm
Length
2009 mm
Wheelbase
1319 mm
Height
1051 mm
Kerb Weight
136 kg
Saddle Height
794 mm
Width
793 mm

Tyres and Brakes

Front Caliper
2 Piston
Wheel Size
Front :-17 inch,Rear :-17 inch
ABS
Dual Channel
Tyre Size
Front :-90/90-17, Rear :-120/80-17
Front Brake
Disc
Wheels Type
Alloy
Tyre Type
Tubeless
Rear Brake
Drum

Mileage and Performance

Max Speed
95 kmph

Engine and Transmission

Max Power
11.55 PS @ 8250 rpm
Stroke
57.8 mm
Max Torque
10.5 Nm @ 6000 rpm
Transmission
Manual
Spark Plugs
1 Per Cylinder
Drive Type
Chain Drive
Displacement
124.7 cc
Fuel Type
Petrol
Engine Type
Air Cooled 4 Stroke
Clutch
Wet Multi Plate
Cooling System
Air Cooled
No Of Cylinders
1
Starting
Kick and Self Start
Gear Shift Pattern
1 Down 4 Up
Gear Box
5 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection
Bore
52.4 mm

Chassis and Suspension

Body Graphics
Yes
Front Suspension
Dia. 37 Conventional Fork
Rear Suspension
Hydraulic Shock Absorbers

Electricals, Motor & Battery

Battery Capacity
12V / 4 Ah
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes
Headlight
LED
Vehicle Warranty
5 Years or 70,000 Km

Features and Safety

Riding Modes
Rain,Road,Sport
Music Control
Yes
Pass Beam Switch
Yes
Speedometer
Digital
Malfunction Indicator
Yes
Call/SMS Alerts
Yes
Odometer
Digital
Fuel Gauge
Digital
Clock
Digital
Service Due Indicator
Yes
Pillion Seat
Yes
Idle Stop/Start
Yes
Tachometer
Digital
Pillion Grab Rail
Yes
Kill Switch
Yes
Tripmeter
Digital
Daytime Running Lamps
Yes
Rear Footpegs
Yes
Distance To Empty
Yes
Hazard Light Switch
Yes
Seat Type
Split
Gear Position Indicator
Yes
USB Charging Port
Yes
Hero Xtreme 125R Stealth Edition EMI
EMI2,585 / mo
for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
Loan Amount
10,000
1,20,276
Interest Rate
4 %
18 %
Loan Tenure
3 Year
7 Year
Loan Amount
1,20,276
Interest Amount
34,836
Payable Amount
1,55,112

Hero Xtreme 125R other Variants

Xtreme 125R IBS (OBD-2B)

₹1.06 Lakhs*On-Road Price
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Ex-Showroom-Price
91,500
RTO
8,390
Insurance
6,493
On-Road Price in Delhi
1,06,383
EMI@2,287/mo
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Close

Xtreme 125R Single Seat

₹1.12 Lakhs*On-Road Price
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Ex-Showroom-Price
96,700
RTO
8,806
Insurance
6,603
On-Road Price in Delhi
1,12,109
EMI@2,410/mo
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View breakup

Xtreme 125R ABS (OBD-2B)

₹1.12 Lakhs*On-Road Price
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Ex-Showroom-Price
96,700
RTO
8,806
Insurance
6,603
On-Road Price in Delhi
1,12,109
EMI@2,410/mo
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View breakup

Xtreme 125R Dual Channel ABS

₹1.26 Lakhs*On-Road Price
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Ex-Showroom-Price
1,09,550
RTO
9,834
Insurance
6,877
On-Road Price in Delhi
1,26,261
EMI@2,714/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Hero Xtreme 125R Alternatives

Bajaj Pulsar N125

Bajaj Pulsar N125

94,707 - 98,707
+1
Xtreme 125RvsPulsar N125
Bajaj Pulsar NS 125

Bajaj Pulsar NS 125

99,622 - 1.06 Lakhs
+3
Xtreme 125RvsPulsar NS 125
TVS Raider

TVS Raider

84,460 - 1.01 Lakhs
+5
Xtreme 125RvsRaider

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