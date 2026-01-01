|Engine
|124.7 cc
The Xtreme 125R Single Seat, is listed at ₹1.06 Lakhs (ex-showroom).
All variants of the Xtreme 125R offer competitive fuel economy. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.
The Xtreme 125R Single Seat is available in 3 colour options: Stallion Black, Firestorm Red, Cobalt Blue.
The Xtreme 125R Single Seat is powered by a 124.7 cc engine.
In the Xtreme 125R's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Bajaj Pulsar N125 priced between ₹94.71 Thousands - 98.71 Thousands or the Bajaj Pulsar NS 125 priced between ₹92.18 Thousands - 98.4 Thousands.
The Xtreme 125R Single Seat has Pass Switch, i3s Technology, Passenger Footrest and Low Fuel Indicator.