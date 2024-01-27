Hero Xtreme 125R on road price in Orai starts from Rs. 1.05 Lakhs. The on road price for Hero Xtreme 125R top variant goes up to Rs. 1.10 Lakhs in Orai. The Hero Xtreme 125R on road price in Orai starts from Rs. 1.05 Lakhs. The on road price for Hero Xtreme 125R top variant goes up to Rs. 1.10 Lakhs in Orai. The lowest price model is Hero Xtreme 125R IBS and the most priced model is Hero Xtreme 125R ABS. Visit your nearest Hero Xtreme 125R dealers and showrooms in Orai for best offers. Hero Xtreme 125R on road price breakup in Orai includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants. When considering prices, the Hero Xtreme 125R is mainly compared to TVS Raider which starts at Rs. 95,219 in Orai, Bajaj Pulsar NS 125 which starts at Rs. 99,571 in Orai and Hero Xtreme 160s starting at Rs. 1.08 Lakhs in Orai. Variants On-Road Price Hero Xtreme 125R IBS ₹ 1.05 Lakhs Hero Xtreme 125R ABS ₹ 1.10 Lakhs