Hero Xtreme 125R IBS (OBD-2B)

1.03 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
Hero Xtreme 125R Key Specs
Engine124.7 cc
View all  Xtreme 125R specs and features

Xtreme 125R IBS (OBD-2B)

Xtreme 125R IBS (OBD-2B) Prices

The Xtreme 125R IBS (OBD-2B), is listed at ₹1.03 Lakhs (ex-showroom).

Xtreme 125R IBS (OBD-2B) Mileage

All variants of the Xtreme 125R offer competitive fuel economy. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.

Xtreme 125R IBS (OBD-2B) Colours

The Xtreme 125R IBS (OBD-2B) is available in 3 colour options: Stallion Black, Firestorm Red, Cobalt Blue.

Xtreme 125R IBS (OBD-2B) Engine and Transmission

The Xtreme 125R IBS (OBD-2B) is powered by a 124.7 cc engine.

Xtreme 125R IBS (OBD-2B) vs similarly priced variants of competitors

In the Xtreme 125R's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Bajaj Pulsar N125 priced between ₹94.71 Thousands - 98.71 Thousands or the Bajaj Pulsar NS 125 priced between ₹92.18 Thousands - 98.4 Thousands.

Xtreme 125R IBS (OBD-2B) Specs & Features

The Xtreme 125R IBS (OBD-2B) has Pass Switch, i3s Technology, Passenger Footrest and Low Fuel Indicator.

Hero Xtreme 125R IBS (OBD-2B) Price

Xtreme 125R IBS (OBD-2B)

₹1.03 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
89,000
RTO
7,120
Insurance
6,439
On-Road Price in Delhi
1,02,559
EMI@2,204/mo
Hero Xtreme 125R IBS (OBD-2B) Specifications and Features

SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES

Dimensions and Capacity

Fuel Capacity
10 L
Ground Clearance
180 mm
Length
2009 mm
Wheelbase
1319 mm
Kerb Weight
136 kg
Height
1051 mm
Saddle Height
794 mm
Width
793 mm

Tyres and Brakes

Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Front Brake Diameter
240 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-90/90-17, Rear :-120/80-17
Rear Brake Diameter
130 mm
Front Brake
Disc
Wheels Type
Alloy
Rear Brake
Drum
Tyre Type
Tubeless

Mileage and Performance

Max Speed
95 kmph

Engine and Transmission

Max Power
11.55 PS @ 8250 rpm
Stroke
57.8 mm
Max Torque
10.5 Nm @ 6500 rpm
Transmission
Manual
Drive Type
Chain Drive
Displacement
124.7 cc
Fuel Type
Petrol
Engine Type
Air Cooled 4 Stroke
Cooling System
Air Cooled
Clutch
Wet Multi Plate
No Of Cylinders
1
Starting
Kick and Self Start
Gear Box
5 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection
Bore
52.4 mm
Emission Type
bs6-2.0

Chassis and Suspension

Body Graphics
Yes
Rear Suspension
Hydraulic Shock Absorbers
Front Suspension
Dia. 37 Conventional Fork

Features and Safety

Tachometer
Digital
Tripmeter
Digital
Seat Type
Split
Speedometer
Digital
Console
Digital
Odometer
Digital
Pass Switch
Yes
i3s Technology
Yes
Instrument Console
Digital
Passenger Footrest
Yes

Electricals

Battery Capacity
12V / 4 Ah
Tail Light
LED
Turn Signal Lamp
LED
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes
Headlight
LED
