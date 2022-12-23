Saved Articles

Hero XPulse 200T On Road Price in Rourkela

1.32 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Rourkela
XPulse 200T Price in Rourkela

Hero XPulse 200T on road price in Rourkela starts from Rs. 1.32 Lakhs.

VariantsOn-Road Price
Hero XPulse 200T STD BS6₹ 1.32 Lakhs
Hero XPulse 200T Variant Wise Price List in Rourkela

Fuel Type:
All
Transmission:
All
STD BS6
₹1.32 Lakhs*On-Road Price
199.6 cc
Ex-Showroom-Price
1,15,800
RTO
6,948
Insurance
8,985
On-Road Price in Rourkela
1,31,733
EMI@2,831/mo
Popular Hero Bikes

  • Popular
  • Upcoming
Hero Bikes

Hero XPulse 200T News

Both motorcycles have a different design language. It is the Apache RTR 200 4V that looks more aggressive.
TVS Apache RTR 200 4V vs Hero XPulse 200T 4V: Which one should you buy?
23 Dec 2022
Hero XPulse 200T 4V gets cosmetic as well as mechanical upgrades over the outgoing version.
Hero XPulse 200T 4V launched in India: 5 things to know
21 Dec 2022
The Xpulse 200T is the road-going version of the Xpulse 200 4V which is an off-roader.
Hero XPulse 200T 4V launched at 1.26 lakh
20 Dec 2022
Hero Xpulse 200T: It looks more modern that the outgoing version. There will also be new lively paint schemes. (Photo courtesy: Instagram/heromotocorp)
Upcoming Hero Xpulse 200T 4V teased again, would get Xpulse 200 4V's engine
20 Dec 2022
Hero Xpulse 200T will be offered in new colour schemes.
Hero Xpulse 200T 4V teased for the first time, would get Xpulse 200 4V's engine
4 Nov 2022
Hero Videos

Launched at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>95,000 (ex-showroom, Delhi). the new Hero Xtreme 125R motorcycle will compete in the premium end of the 125 cc commuter space, most notably with the TVS Raider 125.
Hero Xtreme 125R launched as TVS Raider rival: First look
24 Jan 2024
Bookings for the Hero Mavrick 440 roadster will start from next month. It will take on Royal Enfield's Classic 350 as one of its rivals.
Hero Mavrick 440 roadster: First look
23 Jan 2024
Hero MotoCorp has launched the Xoom 110cc scooter at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>68,599 (ex-showroom). It rivals the likes of Honda Activa and Dio scooters.
Can Hero Xoom help in resurgence of the 110cc segment?
8 Feb 2023
Hero MotoCorp has launched its new 110cc flagship scooter Xoom in India at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>68,599 (ex-showroom). Aimed to take on the likes of Honda Active and Dio, the Xoom appears sporty as well as competitively priced.
Hero Xoom First Ride Review: Sporty performance with competitive pricing
2 Feb 2023
Hero MotoCorp has launched its newest offering Xoom 110 cc scooter in India.
Hero Xoom 110 scooter launched in India: First Look
31 Jan 2023
