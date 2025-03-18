What is the on-road price of Hero XPulse 210 in Rewa? The on-road price of Hero XPulse 210 STD in Rewa is Rs. 2.02 Lakhs, inclusive of ex-showroom price, RTO charges, insurance, and fastag charges.

What will be the RTO charges for Hero XPulse 210 in Rewa? The RTO charges for Hero XPulse 210 STD in Rewa amount to Rs. 14,064, ensuring compliance with regional transport regulations.

What is the EMI for Hero XPulse 210 in Rewa? With an 8% rate of interest and a 5-year loan tenure, the EMI for Hero XPulse 210 in Rewa is Rs. 4,086.