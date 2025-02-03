HT Auto

Hero XPulse 210 On Road Price in Ranchi

Hero XPulse 210 Front Left View
1/21
Hero XPulse 210 Front Right View
2/21
Hero XPulse 210 Front View
3/21
Hero XPulse 210 Left View
4/21
Hero XPulse 210 Rear Left View
5/21
Hero XPulse 210 Rear Right View
View all Images
6/21
1.76 - 1.86 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Ranchi
XPulse 210 Price in Ranchi

Hero XPulse 210 on road price in Ranchi starts from Rs. 2.02 Lakhs.

VariantsOn-Road Price
Hero XPulse 210 STD₹ 2.02 Lakhs
...Read More

Hero XPulse 210 Variant Wise Price List in Ranchi

Fuel Type:
All
Transmission:
All

STD

₹2.02 Lakhs*On-Road Price
210 cc
Ex-Showroom-Price
1,75,800
RTO
14,064
Insurance
11,646
On-Road Price in Delhi
(Price not available in Ranchi)
2,01,510
EMI@4,331/mo
Close

Hero XPulse 210 Alternatives

Hero XPulse 200 4V

Hero XPulse 200 4V

1.51 - 1.68 Lakhs
XPulse 200 4V Price in Ranchi

Popular Hero Bikes

  • Popular
  • Upcoming
View all  Hero Bikes

Hero XPulse 210 News

The new-gen Hero XPulse 210 gets a major boost in power and torque figures with 24.5 bhp and 20.4 Nm, paired with a 6-speed gearbox
2025 Hero XPulse 210: Base or Top? Which variant will you pick
3 Feb 2025
Latest news on January 26, 2025: The new-gen Hero XPulse 210 packs a bigger engine, new Dakar-inspired styling, and more electronics than the outgoing XPulse 200 4V.
Latest Car and Bike News highlights Today January 26, 2025: Hero Xpulse 210 in mind? Which variant should you pick?
26 Jan 2025
The new-gen Hero XPulse 210 packs a bigger engine, new Dakar-inspired styling, and more electronics than the outgoing XPulse 200 4V.
Hero Xpulse 210 in mind? Which variant should you pick?
26 Jan 2025
Hero XPulse 210 will be more powerful than the XPulse 200. It will be more powerful and refined than the current motorcycle.
Auto Expo 2025: Hero XPulse 210 launched at Bharat Mobility Global Expo. Here's how much it costs…
17 Jan 2025
The new-gen Hero XPulse 210 features a bigger engine, new Dakar-inspired design, and a broader tech suite than the outgoing XPulse 200 4V.
Hero Xpulse 210 to debut at Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025: What you need to know
9 Jan 2025
View all
 Hero XPulse 210 News

Hero Videos

Hero MotoCorp launched the Mavrick 440 motorcycle in India at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.99 lakh. The price of the top variant goes up to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2.24 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).
Hero Mavrick 440 review: Hero’s own Top Gun?
20 Feb 2024
Launched at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>95,000 (ex-showroom, Delhi). the new Hero Xtreme 125R motorcycle will compete in the premium end of the 125 cc commuter space, most notably with the TVS Raider 125.
Hero Xtreme 125R launched as TVS Raider rival: First look
24 Jan 2024
Bookings for the Hero Mavrick 440 roadster will start from next month. It will take on Royal Enfield's Classic 350 as one of its rivals.
Hero Mavrick 440 roadster: First look
23 Jan 2024
Hero MotoCorp has launched the Xoom 110cc scooter at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>68,599 (ex-showroom). It rivals the likes of Honda Activa and Dio scooters.
Can Hero Xoom help in resurgence of the 110cc segment?
8 Feb 2023
Hero MotoCorp has launched its new 110cc flagship scooter Xoom in India at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>68,599 (ex-showroom). Aimed to take on the likes of Honda Active and Dio, the Xoom appears sporty as well as competitively priced.
Hero Xoom First Ride Review: Sporty performance with competitive pricing
2 Feb 2023
View all
 

Hero XPulse 210 FAQs

The on-road price of Hero XPulse 210 STD in Ranchi is Rs. 2.02 Lakhs, inclusive of ex-showroom price, RTO charges, insurance, and fastag charges.
The RTO charges for Hero XPulse 210 STD in Ranchi amount to Rs. 14,064, ensuring compliance with regional transport regulations.
With an 8% rate of interest and a 5-year loan tenure, the EMI for Hero XPulse 210 in Ranchi is Rs. 4,086.
The insurance charges for Hero XPulse 210 STD in Ranchi are Rs. 11,646, covering essential aspects to ensure a secure driving experience.

