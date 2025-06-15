What is the on-road price of Hero XPulse 210 in Margao? The on-road price of Hero XPulse 210 Top in Margao is Rs. 2.12 Lakhs, inclusive of ex-showroom price, RTO charges, insurance, and fastag charges.

What will be the RTO charges for Hero XPulse 210 in Margao? The RTO charges for Hero XPulse 210 Top in Margao amount to Rs. 14,864, ensuring compliance with regional transport regulations.

What is the EMI for Hero XPulse 210 in Margao? With an 8% rate of interest and a 5-year loan tenure, the EMI for Hero XPulse 210 in Margao is Rs. 4,086.