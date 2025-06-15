hamburger icon
Hero XPulse 210 On Road Price in Kasganj

Hero XPulse 210 Front Left View
Hero XPulse 210 Front Right View
Hero XPulse 210 Front View
Hero XPulse 210 Left View
Hero XPulse 210 Rear Left View
Hero XPulse 210 Rear Right View
1.76 - 1.86 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Kasganj
XPulse 210 Price in Kasganj

Hero XPulse 210 on road price in Kasganj starts from Rs. 2.02 Lakhs.

Variants | On-Road Price
Hero XPulse 210 STD | ₹ 2.02 Lakhs
Hero XPulse 210 Variant Wise Price List in Kasganj

XPulse 210 STD

₹2.02 Lakhs* On-Road Price
210 cc
Ex-Showroom-Price
1,75,800
RTO
14,064
Insurance
11,646
On-Road Price in Delhi
(Price not available in Kasganj)
2,01,510
EMI@4,331/mo
Hero XPulse 210 FAQs

The on-road price of Hero XPulse 210 STD in Kasganj is Rs. 2.02 Lakhs, inclusive of ex-showroom price, RTO charges, insurance, and fastag charges.
The RTO charges for Hero XPulse 210 STD in Kasganj amount to Rs. 14,064, ensuring compliance with regional transport regulations.
With an 8% rate of interest and a 5-year loan tenure, the EMI for Hero XPulse 210 in Kasganj is Rs. 4,086.
The insurance charges for Hero XPulse 210 STD in Kasganj are Rs. 11,646, covering essential aspects to ensure a secure driving experience.

