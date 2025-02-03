Hero XPulse 210 on road price in Ganjam starts from Rs. 2.02 Lakhs. The on road price for Hero XPulse 210 top variant goes up to Rs. 2.12 Lakhs in Ganjam. The lowest price Hero XPulse 210 on road price in Ganjam starts from Rs. 2.02 Lakhs. The on road price for Hero XPulse 210 top variant goes up to Rs. 2.12 Lakhs in Ganjam. The lowest price model is Hero XPulse 210 STD and the most priced model is Hero XPulse 210 Top. Visit your nearest Hero XPulse 210 dealers and showrooms in Ganjam for best offers. Hero XPulse 210 on road price breakup in Ganjam includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants. Variants On-Road Price Hero XPulse 210 STD ₹ 2.02 Lakhs Hero XPulse 210 Top ₹ 2.12 Lakhs