Hero XPulse 210 on road price in Dhanbad starts from Rs. 2.02 Lakhs. Visit your nearest Hero XPulse 210 on road price in Dhanbad starts from Rs. 2.02 Lakhs. Visit your nearest Hero XPulse 210 dealers and showrooms in Dhanbad for best offers. Hero XPulse 210 on road price breakup in Dhanbad includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants. Variants On-Road Price Hero XPulse 210 STD ₹ 2.02 Lakhs