What is the on-road price of Hero XPulse 210 in Bihar Sharif? The on-road price of Hero XPulse 210 STD in Bihar Sharif is Rs. 2.02 Lakhs, inclusive of ex-showroom price, RTO charges, insurance, and fastag charges.

What will be the RTO charges for Hero XPulse 210 in Bihar Sharif? The RTO charges for Hero XPulse 210 STD in Bihar Sharif amount to Rs. 14,064, ensuring compliance with regional transport regulations.

What is the EMI for Hero XPulse 210 in Bihar Sharif? With an 8% rate of interest and a 5-year loan tenure, the EMI for Hero XPulse 210 in Bihar Sharif is Rs. 4,086.