Hero XPulse 210 On Road Price in Bhatapara

Hero XPulse 210 Front Left View
Hero XPulse 210 Front Right View
Hero XPulse 210 Front View
Hero XPulse 210 Left View
Hero XPulse 210 Rear Left View
Hero XPulse 210 Rear Right View
1.76 - 1.86 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Bhatapara
XPulse 210 Price in Bhatapara

Hero XPulse 210 on road price in Bhatapara starts from Rs. 2.02 Lakhs.

VariantsOn-Road Price
Hero XPulse 210 STD₹ 2.02 Lakhs


Hero XPulse 210 Variant Wise Price List in Bhatapara

STD

₹2.02 Lakhs*On-Road Price
210 cc
Ex-Showroom-Price
1,75,800
RTO
14,064
Insurance
11,646
On-Road Price in Delhi
(Price not available in Bhatapara)
2,01,510
EMI@4,331/mo
Hero XPulse 210 News

Hero Xpulse 210 was introduced to the Indian market earlier this year and booking for this adventure motorcycle is slated to commence on March 20.
Hero XPulse 210 vs KTM 250 Adventure: Which ADV offers the best value for money?
18 Mar 2025
Hero Xpulse 210 and Xtreme 250R deliveries are expected to commence later this month.
Hero Xpulse 210, Xtreme 250R bookings commence on 20th. Everything you must know
17 Mar 2025
Hero XPulse 210 comes promising more powerful performance than the XPulse 200 4V.
Hero Xpulse 210, Xtreme 250R bookings will commence on this date, deliveries likely from March-end
3 Mar 2025
The new-gen Hero XPulse 210 gets a major boost in power and torque figures with 24.5 bhp and 20.4 Nm, paired with a 6-speed gearbox
2025 Hero XPulse 210: Base or Top? Which variant will you pick
3 Feb 2025
Latest news on January 26, 2025: The new-gen Hero XPulse 210 packs a bigger engine, new Dakar-inspired styling, and more electronics than the outgoing XPulse 200 4V.
Latest Car and Bike News highlights Today January 26, 2025: Hero Xpulse 210 in mind? Which variant should you pick?
26 Jan 2025
Hero Videos

Priced from <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>86,900 (ex-showroom) and armed with updated features along with a larger and heavier body, the Hero Xoom 125 promises to step up the rivalry among 125cc scooters in India.
Hero Xoom 125 review: TVS NTorq 125 rival gets sportier
12 Mar 2025
Hero MotoCorp launched the Mavrick 440 motorcycle in India at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.99 lakh. The price of the top variant goes up to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2.24 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).
Hero Mavrick 440 review: Hero’s own Top Gun?
20 Feb 2024
Launched at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>95,000 (ex-showroom, Delhi). the new Hero Xtreme 125R motorcycle will compete in the premium end of the 125 cc commuter space, most notably with the TVS Raider 125.
Hero Xtreme 125R launched as TVS Raider rival: First look
24 Jan 2024
Bookings for the Hero Mavrick 440 roadster will start from next month. It will take on Royal Enfield's Classic 350 as one of its rivals.
Hero Mavrick 440 roadster: First look
23 Jan 2024
Hero MotoCorp has launched the Xoom 110cc scooter at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>68,599 (ex-showroom). It rivals the likes of Honda Activa and Dio scooters.
Can Hero Xoom help in resurgence of the 110cc segment?
8 Feb 2023
Hero XPulse 210 FAQs

The on-road price of Hero XPulse 210 STD in Bhatapara is Rs. 2.02 Lakhs, inclusive of ex-showroom price, RTO charges, insurance, and fastag charges.
The RTO charges for Hero XPulse 210 STD in Bhatapara amount to Rs. 14,064, ensuring compliance with regional transport regulations.
With an 8% rate of interest and a 5-year loan tenure, the EMI for Hero XPulse 210 in Bhatapara is Rs. 4,086.
The insurance charges for Hero XPulse 210 STD in Bhatapara are Rs. 11,646, covering essential aspects to ensure a secure driving experience.

