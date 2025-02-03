Hero XPulse 210 on road price in Barpeta starts from Rs. 2.02 Lakhs. Visit your nearest Hero XPulse 210 on road price in Barpeta starts from Rs. 2.02 Lakhs. Visit your nearest Hero XPulse 210 dealers and showrooms in Barpeta for best offers. Hero XPulse 210 on road price breakup in Barpeta includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants. Variants On-Road Price Hero XPulse 210 STD ₹ 2.02 Lakhs