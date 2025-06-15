Hero XPulse 210 on road price in Araria starts from Rs. 2.02 Lakhs. Visit your nearest Hero XPulse 210 on road price in Araria starts from Rs. 2.02 Lakhs. Visit your nearest Hero XPulse 210 dealers and showrooms in Araria for best offers. Hero XPulse 210 on road price breakup in Araria includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants. When considering prices, the Hero XPulse 210 is mainly compared to Hero XPulse 200 4V which starts at Rs. 1.51 Lakhs in Araria, Ultraviolette Shockwave which starts at Rs. 1.5 Lakhs in Araria and Yamaha WR155R starting at Rs. 1.5 Lakhs in Araria. Variants On-Road Price Hero XPulse 210 STD ₹ 2.02 Lakhs