Hero XPulse 210 Front Left View
View all Images

HERO XPulse 210

Launched in Jan 2025

4.6
7 Reviews
₹1.76 - 1.86 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
XPulse 210 Key Specs

Engine

Category Average: 210.0 cc

XPulse 210: 210.0 cc

Mileage

Category Average: 36.75 kmpl

XPulse 210: 37.5 kmpl

Power

Category Average: 21.88 bhp

XPulse 210: 24.6 bhp

View all XPulse 210 Specs and Features

About Hero XPulse 210

Latest Update

  • Hero Xpulse 210, Xtreme 250R bookings will commence on this date, deliveries likely from March-end
  • 2025 Hero XPulse 210: Base or Top? Which variant will you pick

    • Introduction

    Visual Comparison
    Choose a model from the dropdown below to visually compare its features with XPulse 210.
    VS
    Hero XPulse 210
    Hero XPulse 200 4V
    Select a feature you want to compare:
    Front View
    Rear Tyre View
    Front Left View
    Rear Left View
    Front Tyre View
    Rear Right View
    Rear View
    Hero XPulse 210 Variants
    Hero XPulse 210 price starts at ₹ 1.76 Lakhs and goes up to ₹ 1.86 Lakhs (Ex-showroom).
    2 Variants Available
    STD₹1.76 Lakhs*
    210 cc
    Mobile Application
    Seat Type: Single
    Call/SMS Alerts
    Instrument Console: Digital
    ABS: Dual Channel
    Body Graphics
    Top₹1.86 Lakhs*
    210 cc
    Bluetooth Connectivity: Bluetooth
    Battery Capacity: 12V / 6 Ah
    ABS: Single Channel
    Seat Type: Single
    Call/SMS Alerts
    Instrument Console: Digital
    Body Graphics
    *Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.

    Hero XPulse 210 Images

    21 images
    View All XPulse 210 Images

    Hero XPulse 210 Colours

    Hero XPulse 210 is available in the 4 Colours in India.

    Alpine silver
    Azure blue
    Wild red
    Glacier white

    Hero XPulse 210 Specifications and Features

    Max Power24.6 bhp
    Body TypeOff Road Bikes
    Mileage37.5 kmpl
    Mobile ConnectivityYes
    HeadlightLED
    Engine210 cc
    View all XPulse 210 specs and features

    Hero XPulse 210 comparison with similar bikes

    Hero XPulse 210
    Hero XPulse 200 4V
    Ultraviolette Shockwave
    ₹1.76 Lakhs*
    ₹1.51 Lakhs*
    ₹1.5 Lakhs*
    User Rating
    4.7
    6 Reviews
    User Rating
    4.8
    2 Reviews
    User Rating
    -
    Power
    24.67 PS
    Power
    19.16 PS
    Power
    -
    Torque
    20.7 Nm
    Torque
    17.35 Nm
    Torque
    505 Nm
    Engine
    210 cc
    Engine
    199.6 cc
    Engine
    -
    Kerb Weight
    170 kg
    Kerb Weight
    159 kg
    Kerb Weight
    120 kg
    Length
    2254 mm
    Length
    2222 mm
    Length
    -
    Front Brake
    Disc
    Front Brake
    Disc
    Front Brake
    Disc
    Rear Brake
    Disc
    Rear Brake
    Disc
    Rear Brake
    Disc
    Wheel Type
    Spoke
    Wheel Type
    Spoke
    Wheel Type
    Spoke
    Body Type
    Off Road Bikes
    Body Type
    Adventure Tourer Bikes, Off Road Bikes
    Body Type
    Dirt Bikes, Off Road Bikes
    *Disclaimer: Prices mentioned are ex-showroom prices and represent the starting price for the respective model.

    Hero Dealers in Delhi

    Delhi
    AMAN MOTORS
    Plot No. 2, Masoodpur Dairy, Vasant Kunj, New Delhi, Delhi 110053
    +91 - 9871061000
    AVNI MOTORS (I) PVT LTD.
    S-9, Okhla Industrial Area, Okhla Phase-Ii, New Delhi., Delhi 110043
    +91 - 9873844100
    SINGLA AUTO NEED
    L 104-105, Gf, Lajpat Nagar-2, New Delhi, Delhi 110092
    +91 - 9599111095
    SAPPHIRE BIKES
    5C/308, Near-Rk Aapartment, Ramamurthy Nagar, Bengaluru, Karnataka, Delhi 110024
    +91 - 9810026125
    ARC MOTORS PVT LTD
    J-128/1 Pustha- 3-1/2, Kartar Nagar, New Delhi, Delhi., Delhi 110020
    +91 - 9811805566
    VISHWAKARMA MOTORS
    E-1/4 Pandav Nagar, Opp. Mother Dairy Plant, Pratapganj,New Delhi., Delhi 110070
    +91 - 8595651917
    See All Hero Dealers in Delhi

    Popular Hero Bikes

    Hero XPulse 210 EMI

    Select Variant:
    STD
    210 cc | 24.6 PS @ 9250 rpm
    ₹ 1.76 Lakhs*
    Select Variant
    STD
    210 cc | 24.6 PS @ 9250 rpm
    ₹1.76 Lakhs*
    Top
    210 cc | 24.67 PS @ 9250 rpm
    ₹1.86 Lakhs*
    EMI ₹3140.78/ month
    for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
    Customise EMI

    Hero XPulse 210 User Reviews & Ratings

    4.57
    7 Ratings & Reviews
    1 & above
    0
    2 & above
    0
    3 & above
    1
    4 & above
    1
    5 rating
    5
    Write a Review
    Off road bike
    Best in the adventure segment with a new design, good suspension, new tires, and excellent brake grip, along with ABS channels for added safety. By: Ibrahim (Mar 6, 2025)
    Read Full Review
    perfect for offroad and highway also
    one of the best off road bike in india xpulse 210 bike looking is very nice i want to purchase this bike i am waiting for launching this bike.By: sagar yankanchi (Jan 16, 2025)
    Read Full Review
    Ideal for Highway Riding
    This bike has a good-looking style, especially the rear view, which is too good. It features a new oil-cooled engine and an LCD display.By: Deepth (Jan 13, 2025)
    Read Full Review
    Best off road beast
    This bike is perfect for off-roading, equipped with a liquid-cooled engine. It's an ideal choice for off-road trails, highway rides, and daily office commutes.By: Leosumanth (Jan 13, 2025)
    Read Full Review
    Perfect Highway Cruiser
    This bike stands out from other off-road bikes with its unique look. The colors are highly attractive, and the windshield extension is definitely the best feature.By: Abhijit korake (Nov 17, 2024)
    Read Full Review
    super Bike Power
    The bike looks amazing and is incredibly stylish. The power is also impressive. I'm eagerly waiting to buy this vehicleBy: Kumar (Nov 7, 2024)
    Read Full Review
    Best Bike of Xpulse
    Off road n tall agile with superb road grip dual channel ABS take on trials to compete rivals with superb featuresBy: Vinay M S (Aug 1, 2024)
    Read Full Review
    Read all Reviews

