Introduction

Introduction

The Hero XPulse 210 was launched in India at ₹1,75,800 (ex-showroom) at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025. Positioned as the successor to the XPulse 200, the new model offers upgrades in engine capacity, chassis design, and technology. The all-new XPulse 210 was first unveiled at the EICMA 2024. It was built with inputs from FIM World Champion Ross Branch of Hero MotoSports Team Rally, and it features design cues inspired by Hero's Dakar Rally bikes. The motorcycle features a liquid-cooled engine, revised styling, and new technology to cater to riders seeking off-road performance.

Hero XPulse 210 Price:

The Hero XPulse 210 is offered in two variants. The entry-level model is priced from ₹1,75,800 (ex-showroom) and gets two colour options. The top-spec variant of the new XPulse 210 is priced at ₹1,85,800 (ex-showroom).

When was the Hero XPulse 210 launched?

The Hero XPulse 210 was launched in India at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 on January 17, 2025. The bike was first unveiled at the EICMA 2024 motorcycle show and is positioned as the successor to the XPulse 200. It sports a revamped design with new features and an enhanced powerplant.

How many variants and colour options of the Hero XPulse 210 are available?

The Hero XPulse 210 is offered in four colour options across two variants. The base model, priced at ₹1.75 lakh (ex-showroom), brings Wild Red and Glacier White colour schemes. The top-spec variant offers Azure Blue and Alpine Silver at ₹1.85 lakh (ex-showroom). The top variant of the XPulse 210 is further set apart with the addition of a windscreen, a TFT instrument cluster, and dual-channel ABS.

What features are available in the Hero XPulse 210?

The XPulse 210 retains key styling elements from its predecessor, including an upright stance, knuckle guards, and a beak-like front fender. The circular LED headlamp, LED turn indicators, and a transparent windscreen highlight the bike's adventure-focused aesthetic. The XPulse 210 further features a flat seat design and an updated enduro-style tail section.

Tech upgrades include a new 4.2-inch TFT instrument cluster with smartphone connectivity for call and SMS alerts as well as turn-by-turn navigation. LED illumination is standard across the range. The motorcycle also offers a high ground clearance of 220 mm and features adjustable handlebars for improved rider ergonomics.

What are the engine, performance, and specifications of the Hero XPulse 210?

The Hero XPulse 210 is powered by a 210 cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine that produces 24.6 bhp of maximum power and 20.7 Nm of peak torque. The engine is paired with a 6-speed gearbox, marking an upgrade from the 5-speed transmission in the previous 200 cc model. The updated powertrain is designed to provide better highway performance and refined city riding compared to its predecessor, which delivered 18.9 bhp and 17.35 Nm from an air-cooled engine.

Suspension duties are handled by long-travel telescopic forks with 210 mm of travel at the front and a monoshock with 205 mm of travel at the rear. Braking is managed by disc brakes at both ends, with dual-channel ABS. The XPulse 210 comes riding on 21-inch front and 18-inch rear spoked wheels wrapped in tube-type, block-pattern tyres.

What is the Hero XPulse 210’s mileage?

ARAI-certified fuel economy figures are not yet available for the new Hero XPulse 210. The ARAI-certified mileage for the older XPulse 200 is 36 kmpl and the new model is expected to deliver a similar number.

What is the ground clearance, kerb weight, and seat height of the Hero XPulse 210?

The base model of the Hero XPulse 210 has a kerb weight of 168 kg while the top-spec variant weighs 170 kg. The ground clearance across the range is 220 mm while the seat height is 830 mm.

What bikes do the Hero XPulse 210 rival in its segment?

The Hero XPulse 210 competes in the entry-level ADV segment, where it is rivalled by the likes of the KTM 250 Adventure and the Suzuki V-Strom SX.