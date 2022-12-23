HT Auto
Hero XPulse 200T 4V On Road Price in Ulhasnagar

Hero XPulse 200T 4V Front Right Side View
Hero XPulse 200T 4V Front Side View
Hero XPulse 200T 4V Front View
Hero XPulse 200T 4V Left Side View
Hero XPulse 200T 4V Left View
Hero XPulse 200T 4V Rear Left Side View
1.4 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Ulhasnagar
XPulse 200T 4V Price in Ulhasnagar

Hero XPulse 200T 4V on road price in Ulhasnagar starts from Rs. 1.63 Lakhs.

VariantsOn-Road Price
Hero XPulse 200T 4V STD₹ 1.63 Lakhs
Read More

Hero XPulse 200T 4V Variant Wise Price List in Ulhasnagar

Fuel Type:
Transmission:
STD
₹1.63 Lakhs*On-Road Price
199.6
Ex-Showroom-Price
1,40,246
RTO
11,219
Insurance
11,048
On-Road Price in Delhi
(Price not available in Ulhasnagar)
1,62,513
EMI@3,493/mo
Hero XPulse 200T 4V News

Both motorcycles have a different design language. It is the Apache RTR 200 4V that looks more aggressive.
TVS Apache RTR 200 4V vs Hero XPulse 200T 4V: Which one should you buy?
23 Dec 2022
Hero XPulse 200T 4V gets cosmetic as well as mechanical upgrades over the outgoing version.
Hero XPulse 200T 4V launched in India: 5 things to know
21 Dec 2022
The Xpulse 200T is the road-going version of the Xpulse 200 4V which is an off-roader.
Hero XPulse 200T 4V launched at 1.26 lakh
20 Dec 2022
Hero Xpulse 200T: It looks more modern that the outgoing version. There will also be new lively paint schemes. (Photo courtesy: Instagram/heromotocorp)
Upcoming Hero Xpulse 200T 4V teased again, would get Xpulse 200 4V's engine
20 Dec 2022
Hero Xpulse 200T will be offered in new colour schemes.
Hero Xpulse 200T 4V teased for the first time, would get Xpulse 200 4V's engine
4 Nov 2022
Hero Videos

Hero MotoCorp launched the Mavrick 440 motorcycle in India at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.99 lakh. The price of the top variant goes up to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2.24 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).
Hero Mavrick 440 review: Hero’s own Top Gun?
20 Feb 2024
Launched at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>95,000 (ex-showroom, Delhi). the new Hero Xtreme 125R motorcycle will compete in the premium end of the 125 cc commuter space, most notably with the TVS Raider 125.
Hero Xtreme 125R launched as TVS Raider rival: First look
24 Jan 2024
Bookings for the Hero Mavrick 440 roadster will start from next month. It will take on Royal Enfield's Classic 350 as one of its rivals.
Hero Mavrick 440 roadster: First look
23 Jan 2024
Hero MotoCorp has launched the Xoom 110cc scooter at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>68,599 (ex-showroom). It rivals the likes of Honda Activa and Dio scooters.
Can Hero Xoom help in resurgence of the 110cc segment?
8 Feb 2023
Hero MotoCorp has launched its new 110cc flagship scooter Xoom in India at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>68,599 (ex-showroom). Aimed to take on the likes of Honda Active and Dio, the Xoom appears sporty as well as competitively priced.
Hero Xoom First Ride Review: Sporty performance with competitive pricing
2 Feb 2023
