Hero XPulse 200T 4V on road price in Tuticorin starts from Rs. 1.63 Lakhs. Visit your nearest Hero XPulse 200T 4V on road price in Tuticorin starts from Rs. 1.63 Lakhs. Visit your nearest Hero XPulse 200T 4V dealers and showrooms in Tuticorin for best offers. Hero XPulse 200T 4V on road price breakup in Tuticorin includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants. When considering prices, the Hero XPulse 200T 4V is mainly compared to Hero XPulse 200 4V which starts at Rs. 1.41 Lakhs in Tuticorin and Honda CB200X starting at Rs. 1.47 Lakhs in Tuticorin. Variants On-Road Price Hero XPulse 200T 4V STD ₹ 1.63 Lakhs