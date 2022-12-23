Hero XPulse 200T 4V on road price in Sirsa starts from Rs. 1.63 Lakhs.
Visit your nearest
Hero XPulse 200T 4V dealers and showrooms in Sirsa for best offers.
Hero XPulse 200T 4V on road price breakup in Sirsa includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants.
When considering prices, the Hero XPulse 200T 4V is mainly compared to Hero XPulse 200 4V which starts at Rs. 1.41 Lakhs in Sirsa and Honda CB200X starting at Rs. 1.47 Lakhs in Sirsa.
Variants On-Road Price Hero XPulse 200T 4V STD ₹ 1.63 Lakhs
