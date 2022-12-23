Hero XPulse 200T 4V on road price in Mandi Dabwali starts from Rs. 1.63 Lakhs. Visit your nearest Hero XPulse 200T 4V on road price in Mandi Dabwali starts from Rs. 1.63 Lakhs. Visit your nearest Hero XPulse 200T 4V dealers and showrooms in Mandi Dabwali for best offers. Hero XPulse 200T 4V on road price breakup in Mandi Dabwali includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants. When considering prices, the Hero XPulse 200T 4V is mainly compared to Hero XPulse 200 4V which starts at Rs. 1.41 Lakhs in Mandi Dabwali and Honda CB200X starting at Rs. 1.47 Lakhs in Mandi Dabwali. Variants On-Road Price Hero XPulse 200T 4V STD ₹ 1.63 Lakhs