Hero XPulse 200T 4V on road price in Lakhisarai starts from Rs. 1.63 Lakhs. Visit your nearest Hero XPulse 200T 4V on road price in Lakhisarai starts from Rs. 1.63 Lakhs. Visit your nearest Hero XPulse 200T 4V dealers and showrooms in Lakhisarai for best offers. Hero XPulse 200T 4V on road price breakup in Lakhisarai includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants. When considering prices, the Hero XPulse 200T 4V is mainly compared to Hero XPulse 200 4V which starts at Rs. 1.41 Lakhs in Lakhisarai and Honda CB200X starting at Rs. 1.47 Lakhs in Lakhisarai. Variants On-Road Price Hero XPulse 200T 4V STD ₹ 1.63 Lakhs