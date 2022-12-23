Hero XPulse 200T 4V on road price in Chandauli starts from Rs. 1.63 Lakhs. Visit your nearest Hero XPulse 200T 4V on road price in Chandauli starts from Rs. 1.63 Lakhs. Visit your nearest Hero XPulse 200T 4V dealers and showrooms in Chandauli for best offers. Hero XPulse 200T 4V on road price breakup in Chandauli includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants. When considering prices, the Hero XPulse 200T 4V is mainly compared to Hero XPulse 200 4V which starts at Rs. 1.41 Lakhs in Chandauli and Honda CB200X starting at Rs. 1.47 Lakhs in Chandauli. Variants On-Road Price Hero XPulse 200T 4V STD ₹ 1.63 Lakhs