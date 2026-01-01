|Engine
|199.6 cc
The XPulse 200 4V Pro Dakar Edition, is listed at ₹1.78 Lakhs (ex-showroom).
All variants of the XPulse 200 4V offer competitive fuel economy. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.
The XPulse 200 4V Pro Dakar Edition is available in 4 colour options: Black Sport Red, Rally Edition White, Matte Nexus Blue, Techno Blue.
The XPulse 200 4V Pro Dakar Edition is powered by a 199.6 cc engine.
In the XPulse 200 4V's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Hero XPulse 210 priced between ₹1.62 Lakhs - 1.71 Lakhs or the Honda CB200X priced ₹1.47 Lakhs.
The XPulse 200 4V Pro Dakar Edition has Music Control, Low Battery Indicator, Call/SMS Alerts, Clock, Bluetooth Connectivity, Mobile Application, Pass Switch, USB Charging Port and Low Fuel Indicator.