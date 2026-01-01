hamburger icon
XPulse 200 4VPriceMileageSpecifications
Hero XPulse 200 4V Front Left View
1/15
Hero XPulse 200 4V Left Side View
2/15
Hero XPulse 200 4V Rear Left View
3/15
Hero XPulse 200 4V Rear Right View
4/15
Hero XPulse 200 4V Right Side View
5/15
Hero XPulse 200 4V Front View
View all Images
6/15

Hero XPulse 200 4V Pro Dakar Edition

Review & Win ₹2000 VoucherReview & Win ₹2000 Voucher
1.78 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
Add to Compare
55 Offers Available
Check Offers
Hero XPulse 200 4V Key Specs
Engine199.6 cc
View all XPulse 200 4V specs and features

XPulse 200 4V Pro Dakar Edition

XPulse 200 4V Pro Dakar Edition Prices

The XPulse 200 4V Pro Dakar Edition, is listed at ₹1.78 Lakhs (ex-showroom).

XPulse 200 4V Pro Dakar Edition Mileage

All variants of the XPulse 200 4V offer competitive fuel economy. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.

XPulse 200 4V Pro Dakar Edition Colours

The XPulse 200 4V Pro Dakar Edition is available in 4 colour options: Black Sport Red, Rally Edition White, Matte Nexus Blue, Techno Blue.

XPulse 200 4V Pro Dakar Edition Engine and Transmission

The XPulse 200 4V Pro Dakar Edition is powered by a 199.6 cc engine.

XPulse 200 4V Pro Dakar Edition vs similarly priced variants of competitors

In the XPulse 200 4V's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Hero XPulse 210 priced between ₹1.62 Lakhs - 1.71 Lakhs or the Honda CB200X priced ₹1.47 Lakhs.

XPulse 200 4V Pro Dakar Edition Specs & Features

The XPulse 200 4V Pro Dakar Edition has Music Control, Low Battery Indicator, Call/SMS Alerts, Clock, Bluetooth Connectivity, Mobile Application, Pass Switch, USB Charging Port and Low Fuel Indicator.

Hero XPulse 200 4V Pro Dakar Edition Price

XPulse 200 4V Pro Dakar Edition

₹1.78 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
1,54,797
RTO
12,383
Insurance
11,293
On-Road Price in Delhi
1,78,473
EMI@3,836/mo
Add to Compare
55 offers Available
Close

Hero XPulse 200 4V Pro Dakar Edition Specifications and Features

SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES

Dimensions and Capacity

Fuel Capacity
13 L
Ground Clearance
220 mm
Length
2222 mm
Wheelbase
1410 mm
Height
1320 mm
Kerb Weight
159 kg
Saddle Height
825 mm
Width
862 mm

Tyres and Brakes

Wheel Size
Front :-533.4 mm,Rear :-457.2 mm
ABS
Single Channel
Tyre Size
Front: 90/90 - 21, Rear: 120/80 - 18
Front Brake
Disc
Wheels Type
Spoke
Tyre Type
Tubed
Rear Brake
Disc

Mileage and Performance

Range
520 km
Max Speed
135 kmph

Engine and Transmission

Max Power
19.16 PS @ 8000 rpm
Stroke
57.5 mm
Max Torque
17.35 Nm @ 6500 rpm
Transmission
5 Speed Manual
Displacement
199.6 cc
Fuel Type
Petrol
Clutch
Wet Multiplate
Cooling System
Oil Cooled
No Of Cylinders
1
Starting
Kick and Electric
Valve Per Cylinder
4
Bore
66.5 mm
Emission Type
BS6 Phase 2

Chassis and Suspension

Chassis
Diamond Type
Rear Suspension
Rectangular Swingarm with 10 step preload Adjustable monoshock
Front Suspension
Cartridge Type (Dia 37mm) with Adjustable compression and rebound damping

Features and Safety

Music Control
Yes
Speedometer
Digital
Call/SMS Alerts
Yes
Odometer
Digital
Fuel Gauge
Digital
Clock
Yes
Instrument Console
Digital
Bluetooth Connectivity
Yes
Mobile Application
Yes
Tachometer
Digital
Tripmeter
Digital
Seat Type
Single
Console
Digital
Additional Features
Road, Off-road and Rally ABS Modes
Pass Switch
Yes
Geo Fencing
No
USB Charging Port
Yes

Electricals

Low Battery Indicator
Yes
Tail Light
LED
Turn Signal Lamp
Halogen Bulb
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes
Headlight
LED
Battery Type
12V - 6 Ah
Hero XPulse 200 4V Pro Dakar Edition Offers
Bring Home Hero Xpulse 200 4V : Exchange Bonus up ...
Applicable on xpulse-200-4vstd & 2 more variants
Expiring on 28 Feb
View Offer
View All Offers
Hero XPulse 200 4V Pro Dakar Edition EMI
EMI3,452 / mo
for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
Loan Amount
10,000
1,60,625
Interest Rate
4 %
18 %
Loan Tenure
3 Year
7 Year
Loan Amount
1,60,625
Interest Amount
46,522
Payable Amount
2,07,147

Hero XPulse 200 4V other Variants

XPulse 200 4V STD

₹1.64 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
1,40,047
RTO
11,504
Insurance
12,126
On-Road Price in Delhi
1,63,677
EMI@3,518/mo
Add to Compare
55 offers Available
Close

XPulse 200 4V Pro

₹1.77 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
1,52,031
RTO
12,462
Insurance
12,366
On-Road Price in Delhi
1,76,859
EMI@3,801/mo
Add to Compare
55 offers Available
View breakup

Hero XPulse 200 4V Alternatives

Hero XPulse 210

Hero XPulse 210

1.62 - 1.71 LakhsEx-Showroom
Check OffersCheck Offers
XPulse 200 4VvsXPulse 210
Honda CB200X

Honda CB200X

1.47 LakhsEx-Showroom
Check OffersCheck Offers
XPulse 200 4VvsCB200X
Ultraviolette Shockwave

Ultraviolette Shockwave

1.75 LakhsEx-Showroom
Check OffersCheck Offers
XPulse 200 4VvsShockwave

Popular Adventure Tourer Bikes

UPCOMING
BMW F 750 GS

BMW F 750 GS

11.95 - 12.25 LakhsEx-Showroom
Alert Me When Launched Alert Me When Launched
View upcoming Bikes
BMW F900 GS

BMW F900 GS

14.85 LakhsEx-Showroom
Check OffersCheck Offers
F900 GS Price in Delhi
BMW F900 GS Adventure

BMW F900 GS Adventure

16.14 LakhsEx-Showroom
Check OffersCheck Offers
F900 GS Adventure Price in Delhi
BMW R 1300 GS Adventure

BMW R 1300 GS Adventure

24.95 - 29.3 LakhsEx-Showroom
Check OffersCheck Offers
R 1300 GS Adventure Price in Delhi
BMW S 1000 XR

BMW S 1000 XR

22.5 LakhsEx-Showroom
Check OffersCheck Offers
S 1000 XR Price in Delhi

View all  Popular Adventure Tourer Bikess

view all specs and features

Popular Hero Bikes

  • Popular
  • Upcoming
View all  Hero Bikes

Latest Bikes in India 2026

Yamaha EC-06

Yamaha EC-06

1.68 Lakhs
Check Offers
Ampere Magnus G Max

Ampere Magnus G Max

94,999
Check Offers
Zelio Logix

Zelio Logix

56,551
Check Offers
Suzuki e Access

Suzuki e Access

1.88 Lakhs
Check Offers
KTM RC 160

KTM RC 160

1.85 Lakhs
Check Offers

Popular Bikes in India 2026

TVS iQube

TVS iQube

1.11 - 1.62 Lakhs
Check Offers
Matter Aera

Matter Aera

1.83 - 1.94 Lakhs
Check Offers
Royal Enfield Classic 350

Royal Enfield Classic 350

1.83 - 2.18 Lakhs
Check Offers
Honda SP 125

Honda SP 125

87,878 - 95,465
Check Offers
Royal Enfield Bullet 350

Royal Enfield Bullet 350

1.62 - 2.04 Lakhs
Check Offers

Upcoming Bikes in India 2026

CFMoto 450 MT

CFMoto 450 MT

4.5 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Honda CB1000R

Honda CB1000R

14.46 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Honda PCX Electric

Honda PCX Electric

1.45 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Yamaha RX 100

Yamaha RX 100

1 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Honda Activa 7G

Honda Activa 7G

79,000 Exp. Price
Check details