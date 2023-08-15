HT Auto
Hero XPulse 200 4V On Road Price in Quaid E Milleth

1.44 - 1.51 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
XPulse 200 4V on Road Price in Quaid E Milleth

Hero XPulse 200 4V on road price in Quaid E Milleth starts from Rs. 1.66 Lakhs. The on road price for Hero XPulse 200 4V top variant goes up to Rs. 1.74 Lakhs in Quaid E Milleth.

VariantsOn-Road Price
Hero XPulse 200 4V STD₹ 1.66 Lakhs
Hero XPulse 200 4V Pro₹ 1.74 Lakhs
Hero XPulse 200 4V Variant Wise Price List

STD
₹1.66 Lakhs*On-Road Price
199.6 cc
19.17 PS at 8500 rpm
Ex-Showroom-Price
1,43,516
RTO
11,481
Insurance
11,103
On-Road Price in Delhi
(Price not available in Quaid E Milleth)
1,66,100
EMI@3,570/mo
Pro
₹1.74 Lakhs*On-Road Price
199.6 cc
19.17 PS at 8500 rpm
