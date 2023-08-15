Hero XPulse 200 4V on road price in Pinjore Himachal Pradesh starts from Rs. 1.66 Lakhs. The on road price for Hero XPulse 200 4V top variant goes up to Rs. 1.74 Lakhs in Pinjore Himachal Pradesh. Hero XPulse 200 4V on road price in Pinjore Himachal Pradesh starts from Rs. 1.66 Lakhs. The on road price for Hero XPulse 200 4V top variant goes up to Rs. 1.74 Lakhs in Pinjore Himachal Pradesh. The lowest price model is Hero XPulse 200 4V STD and the most priced model is Hero XPulse 200 4V Pro. Visit your nearest Hero XPulse 200 4V dealers and showrooms in Pinjore Himachal Pradesh for best offers. Hero XPulse 200 4V on road price breakup in Pinjore Himachal Pradesh includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants. Variants On-Road Price Hero XPulse 200 4V STD ₹ 1.66 Lakhs Hero XPulse 200 4V Pro ₹ 1.74 Lakhs