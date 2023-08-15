Hero XPulse 200 4V on road price in Daskroi starts from Rs. 1.58 Lakhs. Visit your nearest Hero XPulse 200 4V on road price in Daskroi starts from Rs. 1.58 Lakhs. Visit your nearest Hero XPulse 200 4V dealers and showrooms in Daskroi for best offers. Hero XPulse 200 4V on road price breakup in Daskroi includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants. Variants On-Road Price Hero XPulse 200 4V STD ₹ 1.58 Lakhs