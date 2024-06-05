Hero Xoom on road price in Yavatmal starts from Rs. 92,310.
Hero Xoom on road price in Yavatmal starts from Rs. 92,310.
The on road price for Hero Xoom top variant goes up to Rs. 1.02 Lakhs in Yavatmal.
The lowest price model is Hero Xoom LX and the most priced model is Hero Xoom Combat Edition.
Visit your nearest
Hero Xoom dealers and showrooms in Yavatmal for best offers.
Hero Xoom on road price breakup in Yavatmal includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants.
When considering prices, the Hero Xoom is mainly compared to Honda Activa 6G which starts at Rs. 76,234 in Yavatmal, Suzuki Access 125 which starts at Rs. 79,899 in Yavatmal and Hero Electric AE-8 starting at Rs. 70,000 in Yavatmal.
Variants On-Road Price Hero Xoom LX ₹ 92,310 Hero Xoom VX ₹ 96,250 Hero Xoom ZX ₹ 1.02 Lakhs Hero Xoom Combat Edition ₹ 1.02 Lakhs
