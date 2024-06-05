Hero Xoom on road price in Wardha starts from Rs. 92,310.
The on road price for Hero Xoom top variant goes up to Rs. 1.02 Lakhs in Wardha.
The lowest price model is Hero
Visit your nearest
Hero Xoom dealers and showrooms in Wardha for best offers.
Hero Xoom on road price breakup in Wardha includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants.
When considering prices, the Hero Xoom is mainly compared to Honda Activa 6G which starts at Rs. 76,234 in Wardha, Suzuki Access 125 which starts at Rs. 79,899 in Wardha and Lectrix ECity Zip starting at Rs. 80,000 in Wardha.
Variants On-Road Price Hero Xoom LX ₹ 92,310 Hero Xoom VX ₹ 96,250 Hero Xoom ZX ₹ 1.02 Lakhs Hero Xoom Combat Edition ₹ 1.02 Lakhs
