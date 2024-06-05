Hero Xoom on road price in Sivasagar starts from Rs. 91,300.
Hero Xoom on road price in Sivasagar starts from Rs. 91,300.
The on road price for Hero Xoom top variant goes up to Rs. 1.01 Lakhs in Sivasagar.
The lowest price model is Hero Xoom LX and the most priced model is Hero Xoom Combat Edition.
Hero Xoom dealers and showrooms in Sivasagar for best offers.
Hero Xoom on road price breakup in Sivasagar includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants.
When considering prices, the Hero Xoom is mainly compared to Sokudo Rapid which starts at Rs. 79,889 in Sivasagar, Zelo Zaeden Plus which starts at Rs. 88,900 in Sivasagar and Everve Motors Everve EF1 starting at Rs. 90,000 in Sivasagar.
Variants On-Road Price Hero Xoom LX ₹ 91,300 Hero Xoom VX ₹ 94,720 Hero Xoom ZX ₹ 99,690 Hero Xoom Combat Edition ₹ 1.01 Lakhs
