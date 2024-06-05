Hero Xoom on road price in Sikar starts from Rs. 89,260.
The on road price for Hero Xoom top variant goes up to Rs. 98,810 in Sikar.
The lowest price model is Hero Xoom
Hero Xoom on road price in Sikar starts from Rs. 89,260.
The on road price for Hero Xoom top variant goes up to Rs. 98,810 in Sikar.
The lowest price model is Hero Xoom LX and the most priced model is Hero Xoom Combat Edition.
Visit your nearest
Hero Xoom dealers and showrooms in Sikar for best offers.
Hero Xoom on road price breakup in Sikar includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants.
When considering prices, the Hero Xoom is mainly compared to Deltic M Plus which starts at Rs. 65,490 in Sikar, Honda Activa 6G which starts at Rs. 76,684 in Sikar and Super Soco Cumini starting at Rs. 90,000 in Sikar.
Variants On-Road Price Hero Xoom LX ₹ 89,260 Hero Xoom VX ₹ 93,140 Hero Xoom ZX ₹ 98,810 Hero Xoom Combat Edition ₹ 98,810
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price